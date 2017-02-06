Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

High quality companies with predictable sales and cash flow.

The screen

Markets have surged over the past three months as investors have been moving their allocations back to riskier equities.

Expected near-term volatility is currently near all-time lows, as measured by the CBOE volatility index (VIX), but traders continue to react to news and earnings reports with more scrutiny than ever. With today’s potentially inflated market valuations, any significant surprise could lead to a sharp move as investors take profits off the table.

Select companies with steady sales and cash flow

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Sales VariabilityFCF Variability5 Yr BetaFCF Yield (%)ROE (%)3M EPS Revision (%)Yield (%)
1Rogers CommunicationsRCI.B-T29.20.050.130.716.226.43.13.4
2Campbell Soup Co.CPB-N19.40.030.220.654.761.81.32.2
3Quebecor Inc.QBR.B-T4.80.050.400.376.181.70.00.5
4Corus EntertainmentCJR.B-T2.60.040.170.7311.69.90.08.7
5Intertape PolymerITP-T1.50.010.300.123.028.21.33.0
6Target Corp.TGT-N35.80.040.400.749.024.90.03.8
7North West Co.NWC-T1.40.080.170.314.522.37.44.2
8Waste ManagementWM-N30.80.020.150.805.223.20.32.4
9TranscontinentalTCL.A-T1.70.030.200.9213.519.18.73.4
10CI Financial CIX-T7.50.140.110.847.428.40.25.1
11Coach Inc.COH-N10.30.060.300.675.721.80.03.7
12Marsh & MclennanMMC-N36.20.060.260.927.828.00.21.9
13Hershey Co.HSY-N22.70.080.480.554.7103.94.42.3
14Merck & Co.MRK-N177.30.040.170.865.816.40.12.9
15Great Cdn GamingGC-T1.50.170.340.598.722.210.50.0
16United ContinentalUAL-N23.20.042.060.726.737.910.00.0
17Gap Inc.GPS-N9.20.110.180.999.531.31.04.0
18Sysco Corp.SYY-N28.70.080.380.684.927.54.72.5
19Centurylink Inc.CTL-N13.90.050.170.8510.56.50.08.5
20FLIR SystemsFLIR-Q4.90.070.240.685.313.00.01.3

All market cap figures in local currency; Source: Bloomberg

