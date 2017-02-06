What are we looking for?

High quality companies with predictable sales and cash flow.

The screen

Markets have surged over the past three months as investors have been moving their allocations back to riskier equities.

Expected near-term volatility is currently near all-time lows, as measured by the CBOE volatility index (VIX), but traders continue to react to news and earnings reports with more scrutiny than ever. With today’s potentially inflated market valuations, any significant surprise could lead to a sharp move as investors take profits off the table.