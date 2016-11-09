Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Large-cap Canadian names that have historically weathered market volatility.

The screen

What a week it has been. The outcome of the U.S. presidential election was certainly unexpected for many investors, likely resulting in increased volatility in many financial markets. This week, I used Morningstar CPMS to create a conservative equity strategy that ranks stocks for the Canadian market based on the best combination of the following factors:

Large cap Canadian stocks that can weather market volatility

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil)Div. Yield (%)5Y Historical Beta3Y Historical Beta1Y Stand. Dev. of RtrnsEarns VariabilityTrailing P/ETrailing P/Book3M Estim. Rev. (%)
1BCE Inc.BCE-T51,834.04.60.10.111.92.717.64.2-1.6
2Emera Inc.EMA-T9,304.34.50.1-0.112.68.917.01.80.6
3Laurentian Bank of CanadaLB-T1,512.44.80.40.616.76.58.81.0-0.8
4Bank of MontrealBMO-T54,806.54.10.80.814.53.511.61.5-0.1
5Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T112,315.23.60.60.814.23.812.71.70.6
6Telus Corp.T-T25,440.84.50.50.515.44.316.63.14.2
7CIBCCM-T39,467.14.80.91.015.83.110.01.9-0.6
8Fortis Inc.FTS-T17,232.43.70.10.119.68.320.21.20.4
9North West Company Inc.NWC-T1,238.74.9-0.1-0.523.05.515.33.8-8.0
10Metro Inc.MRU-T9,602.71.40.0-0.118.52.817.53.7-0.2
11Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T16,084.93.30.40.215.89.819.22.70.9
12George Weston Ltd.WN-T4,967.91.70.50.416.74.916.32.02.5
13Loblaw Companies Ltd.L-T13,696.71.60.50.416.15.017.62.10.0
14Cineplex Inc.CGX-T3,174.63.20.30.415.89.929.14.3-2.8
15Rogers CommunicationsRCI.B-T18,849.13.70.50.317.28.518.74.70.3
16Canadian Utilities Ltd.CU-T4,523.33.50.50.520.65.717.62.31.4
17DH Corp.DH-T1,617.48.50.60.554.14.27.10.8-21.2
18Canadian National RailwayCNR-T65,394.01.80.50.719.32.418.74.30.5
19CAE Inc.CAE-T5,181.51.70.60.319.05.120.22.80.0
20Cogeco CommunicationsCCA-T1,424.72.80.50.620.210.611.52.10.0

Source: Morningstar Canada

