What are we looking for?
Large-cap Canadian names that have historically weathered market volatility.
The screen
What a week it has been. The outcome of the U.S. presidential election was certainly unexpected for many investors, likely resulting in increased volatility in many financial markets. This week, I used Morningstar CPMS to create a conservative equity strategy that ranks stocks for the Canadian market based on the best combination of the following factors:
Large cap Canadian stocks that can weather market volatility
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Mil)
|Div. Yield (%)
|5Y Historical Beta
|3Y Historical Beta
|1Y Stand. Dev. of Rtrns
|Earns Variability
|Trailing P/E
|Trailing P/Book
|3M Estim. Rev. (%)
|1
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|51,834.0
|4.6
|0.1
|0.1
|11.9
|2.7
|17.6
|4.2
|-1.6
|2
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|9,304.3
|4.5
|0.1
|-0.1
|12.6
|8.9
|17.0
|1.8
|0.6
|3
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|LB-T
|1,512.4
|4.8
|0.4
|0.6
|16.7
|6.5
|8.8
|1.0
|-0.8
|4
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|54,806.5
|4.1
|0.8
|0.8
|14.5
|3.5
|11.6
|1.5
|-0.1
|5
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|112,315.2
|3.6
|0.6
|0.8
|14.2
|3.8
|12.7
|1.7
|0.6
|6
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|25,440.8
|4.5
|0.5
|0.5
|15.4
|4.3
|16.6
|3.1
|4.2
|7
|CIBC
|CM-T
|39,467.1
|4.8
|0.9
|1.0
|15.8
|3.1
|10.0
|1.9
|-0.6
|8
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|17,232.4
|3.7
|0.1
|0.1
|19.6
|8.3
|20.2
|1.2
|0.4
|9
|North West Company Inc.
|NWC-T
|1,238.7
|4.9
|-0.1
|-0.5
|23.0
|5.5
|15.3
|3.8
|-8.0
|10
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|9,602.7
|1.4
|0.0
|-0.1
|18.5
|2.8
|17.5
|3.7
|-0.2
|11
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|16,084.9
|3.3
|0.4
|0.2
|15.8
|9.8
|19.2
|2.7
|0.9
|12
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|4,967.9
|1.7
|0.5
|0.4
|16.7
|4.9
|16.3
|2.0
|2.5
|13
|Loblaw Companies Ltd.
|L-T
|13,696.7
|1.6
|0.5
|0.4
|16.1
|5.0
|17.6
|2.1
|0.0
|14
|Cineplex Inc.
|CGX-T
|3,174.6
|3.2
|0.3
|0.4
|15.8
|9.9
|29.1
|4.3
|-2.8
|15
|Rogers Communications
|RCI.B-T
|18,849.1
|3.7
|0.5
|0.3
|17.2
|8.5
|18.7
|4.7
|0.3
|16
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|CU-T
|4,523.3
|3.5
|0.5
|0.5
|20.6
|5.7
|17.6
|2.3
|1.4
|17
|DH Corp.
|DH-T
|1,617.4
|8.5
|0.6
|0.5
|54.1
|4.2
|7.1
|0.8
|-21.2
|18
|Canadian National Railway
|CNR-T
|65,394.0
|1.8
|0.5
|0.7
|19.3
|2.4
|18.7
|4.3
|0.5
|19
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|5,181.5
|1.7
|0.6
|0.3
|19.0
|5.1
|20.2
|2.8
|0.0
|20
|Cogeco Communications
|CCA-T
|1,424.7
|2.8
|0.5
|0.6
|20.2
|10.6
|11.5
|2.1
|0.0
Source: Morningstar Canada