Twenty small-cap TSX stocks with growth and momentum on their side Add to ...

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian small-caps with growth and momentum.

The screen

As a follow-up to our article from two weeks ago where we highlighted smaller Canadian dividend-payers, we wanted to focus again on small-caps, but this time emphasize those with higher growth and momentum characteristics.

Select Canadian small-cap stocks

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($ Mil)ROC (%)Expected Growth (%)EPS Surprise (%)3M EPS Revision (%)3M Rtn (%)12M Rtn (%)
1Painted Pony PetroleumPPY-T989.10.7183.720.96.722.4183.9
2KP Tissue IncKPT-T146.480.86.668.733.618.042.8
3Polaris InfrastructurePIF-T228.03.0457.715.542.0-19.185.8
4North American EnergyNOA-T152.02.885.00.065.047.9100.0
5Cervus Equipment Corp.CVL-T259.911.726.655.913.342.726.2
6Wajax CorporationWJX-T512.48.051.776.9-3.577.157.1
7Ithaca Energy Inc.IAE-T601.75.28.10.063.030.4156.1
8Cargojet Inc.CJT-T512.811.056.310.911.612.390.2
9Extendicare Inc.EXE-T885.510.159.316.419.46.68.2
10Delphi Energy Corp.DEE-T216.23.133.40.922.541.856.2
11Avigilon CorporationAVO-T538.013.218.465.25.742.0-9.9
12Clarke Inc.CKI-T137.212.12.870.182.41.216.0
13Silvercorp Metals Inc.SVM-T600.112.413.316.90.0-14.1445.5
14Altius Minerals CorpALS-T569.41.966.21.155.018.130.9
15Rocky Mountain DealersRME-T188.617.914.511.98.55.463.3
16CRH Medical Corp.CRH-T523.615.443.10.0-4.542.276.6
17IBI Group Inc.IBG-T188.423.7-30.820.8-4.0-0.7173.3
18Great Panther SilverGPR-T311.118.0-14.511.80.05.7167.1
19Ag Growth InternationalAFN-T818.110.837.70.07.925.873.5
20Spin Master Corp.TOY-T858.855.915.70.01.112.561.1

Source: Morningstar CPMS

