Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Twenty TSX companies growing consistently at a reasonable price Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Companies growing consistently at a reasonable price.

The screen

For those who subscribe to the school of GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investing, this week’s strategy may offer some fresh ideas. To accomplish this, I used Morningstar CPMS to rank stocks on the following factors:

TSX companies showing growth at a reasonable price

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil)Fwd PEG RatioEarns. Var.Industry Rel. P/B5Y Sales (Rate of Growth, %)3M EPS Estim. Rev. (%)Industry Rel. D/EAvg. Monthly Vol. ($Mil)Div. Yield (%)
1MTY Food Group Inc.MTY-T1,021.01.42.51.515.6-1.51.024.31.0
2Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T927.80.86.00.86.0-3.30.524.61.5
3TFI International Inc.TFII-T3,205.10.66.51.08.20.00.6197.92.2
4Metro Inc.MRU-T9,039.51.82.81.68.00.41.0593.81.7
5Saputo Inc.SAP-T17,385.12.03.01.613.8-0.90.5375.71.3
6Magna Int'l. Inc. MG-T21,637.21.17.30.916.6-2.10.9937.12.3
7Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T125,255.32.13.81.310.20.90.93,617.83.3
8National Bank of CanadaNA-T19,268.22.22.41.52.32.70.51,272.34.0
9Cdn. National RailwayCNR-T68,560.82.42.42.010.30.10.72,099.31.8
10Gildan ActivewearGIL-T7,204.20.99.11.116.6-0.60.5387.51.3
11Toromont Industries Ltd.TIH-T3,313.91.16.41.85.9-0.20.380.81.8
12SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-T8,414.00.78.41.25.3-1.60.9271.41.9
13Rocky Mountain DealersRME-T211.50.79.30.61.70.50.47.24.2
14Gran Tierra Energy Inc.GTE-T1,314.50.114.90.9-12.422.80.964.20.0
15Russel Metals Inc.RUS-T1,672.40.59.61.00.84.50.7157.15.6
16Hardwoods Dist. Inc.HWD-T353.30.613.80.822.8-0.70.017.51.5
17Supremex Inc.SXP-T143.30.39.71.42.10.00.77.34.8
18Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T94,538.94.11.71.35.70.00.82,518.33.8
19Western Forest ProductsWEF-T763.20.313.21.110.80.00.346.14.2
20Cineplex Inc.CGX-T3,328.20.79.91.97.0-2.40.773.33.1

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular