Twenty U.S. companies that may benefit from easing regulatory burdens Add to ...

PAUL HOYDA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Ways to capitalize on the proposed deregulation south of the border.

The screen

It has been a number of years since one political party controlled the White House and both houses of Congress, making it easier to pass significant legislation and influence the stock market. Investors may be able to take advantage of proposed pro-business legislation that, in theory at least, will see fewer roadblocks.

U.S. companies set to capitalize on deregulation

CompanyTicker Mkt Cap (Mil. $U.S.)Oper. cash flow (Mil $U.S.)FCF/Shr ($U.S.)Forecasted ROE
Autozone Inc.AZO-N20,7331,57755.11-48.7%
AmercoUHAL-Q7,4671,04153.0918.6%
Alliance Data Systems Corp.ADS-N13,1792,08836.1642.6%
Bel Fuse Inc.BELFA-Q3586630.25n/a
Ryder System Inc.R-N4,1731,44126.9414.9%
Amazon.com Inc.AMZN-Q394,56911,92025.0921.2%
United Rentals Inc.URI-N10,8571,95323.1638.2%
NewMarket Corp.NEU-N5,12126822.6246.6%
FedEx Corp.FDX-N51,5035,70821.4221.6%
Terra Nitrogen Co.TNH-N2,11837520.27n/a
Huntington Ingalls Indus.HII-N8,93182817.8632.1%
Lockheed Martin Corp.LMT-N74,0735,18917.71253.2%
McKesson Corp.MCK-N29,0753,67217.3229.7%
Boeing Co.BA-N102,18410,49917.01229.7%
Ascent Capital Group Inc.ASCMA-Q19920816.87n/a
W W Grainger Inc.GWW-N15,1701,00316.8436.5%
Westlake Chemical PartnersWLKP-N68545316.7242.2%
Mettler-Toledo Intl. Inc.MTD-N11,07342716.2771.1%
Whirlpool Corp.WHR-N13,1371,20316.0222.7%
Northrop Grumman Corp.NOC-N40,4492,81315.9637.9%

Thomson Reuters Eikon

