Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Fifteen U.S. mid-caps with strong potential Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Today, we are looking for U.S. mid-cap companies showing high economic performance and growth while trading at reasonable valuation multiples.

The screen

We have screened our U.S. universe (5,700 stocks) with the following criteria:

A market capitalization between $1-billion and $5-billion (U.S.);

Affordable U.S. mid-caps with strong growth prospects

CompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Bil U.S.)EPI12M EPI Chg.R/C %12M R/C Chg.12M Sales Chg.FGV on MVFCF/CapitalDiv. Yield
Valero Energy PartnersVLP-N3,4503.21.024.60.0648%29.50%4.50%3.22%
Cracker BarrelCBRL-Q3,9803.10.818.50.022%16.80%0.10%2.80%
Silicon Motion TechSIMO-Q1,5503.01.628.20.1154%7.50%7.10%1.91%
Interdigital Inc.IDCC-Q3,3802.90.322.70.0121%3.50%18.40%1.24%
Tanger Factory OutletSKT-N3,3502.51.215.60.084%-12.80%3.90%3.75%
Regal EntertainmentRGC-N3,5202.00.512.70.022%10.60%1.50%3.97%
Williams-Sonoma Inc.WSM-N4,2701.90.215.40.003%9.20%9.80%3.08%
Validus Holdings Ltd.VR-N4,5201.90.214.50.014%-44.50%7.90%2.66%
American Eagle OutfittersAEO-N2,9001.80.113.90.024%-4.00%6.00%3.18%
Washington REITWRE-N2,4501.71.113.00.094%18.10%1.70%3.71%
Tallgrass EnergyTEP-N3,8201.70.414.30.0520%24.70%N/A6.27%
Summit Hotel PropertiesINN-N1,3801.71.113.00.084%-25.00%5.40%4.10%
Nexstar Broadcasting GroupNXST-Q2,1101.60.113.40.0025%17.20%8.20%1.78%
Maiden Holdings Ltd.MHLD-Q1,6301.50.116.40.034%12.70%29.10%3.23%
Deluxe Corp.DLX-N3,6401.50.215.00.004%20.60%9.50%1.61%

Source: StockPointer

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular