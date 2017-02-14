What are we looking for?
Today, we are looking for U.S. mid-cap companies showing high economic performance and growth while trading at reasonable valuation multiples.
The screen
We have screened our U.S. universe (5,700 stocks) with the following criteria:
A market capitalization between $1-billion and $5-billion (U.S.);
Affordable U.S. mid-caps with strong growth prospects
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Bil U.S.)
|EPI
|12M EPI Chg.
|R/C %
|12M R/C Chg.
|12M Sales Chg.
|FGV on MV
|FCF/Capital
|Div. Yield
|Valero Energy Partners
|VLP-N
|3,450
|3.2
|1.0
|24.6
|0.06
|48%
|29.50%
|4.50%
|3.22%
|Cracker Barrel
|CBRL-Q
|3,980
|3.1
|0.8
|18.5
|0.02
|2%
|16.80%
|0.10%
|2.80%
|Silicon Motion Tech
|SIMO-Q
|1,550
|3.0
|1.6
|28.2
|0.11
|54%
|7.50%
|7.10%
|1.91%
|Interdigital Inc.
|IDCC-Q
|3,380
|2.9
|0.3
|22.7
|0.01
|21%
|3.50%
|18.40%
|1.24%
|Tanger Factory Outlet
|SKT-N
|3,350
|2.5
|1.2
|15.6
|0.08
|4%
|-12.80%
|3.90%
|3.75%
|Regal Entertainment
|RGC-N
|3,520
|2.0
|0.5
|12.7
|0.02
|2%
|10.60%
|1.50%
|3.97%
|Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|WSM-N
|4,270
|1.9
|0.2
|15.4
|0.00
|3%
|9.20%
|9.80%
|3.08%
|Validus Holdings Ltd.
|VR-N
|4,520
|1.9
|0.2
|14.5
|0.01
|4%
|-44.50%
|7.90%
|2.66%
|American Eagle Outfitters
|AEO-N
|2,900
|1.8
|0.1
|13.9
|0.02
|4%
|-4.00%
|6.00%
|3.18%
|Washington REIT
|WRE-N
|2,450
|1.7
|1.1
|13.0
|0.09
|4%
|18.10%
|1.70%
|3.71%
|Tallgrass Energy
|TEP-N
|3,820
|1.7
|0.4
|14.3
|0.05
|20%
|24.70%
|N/A
|6.27%
|Summit Hotel Properties
|INN-N
|1,380
|1.7
|1.1
|13.0
|0.08
|4%
|-25.00%
|5.40%
|4.10%
|Nexstar Broadcasting Group
|NXST-Q
|2,110
|1.6
|0.1
|13.4
|0.00
|25%
|17.20%
|8.20%
|1.78%
|Maiden Holdings Ltd.
|MHLD-Q
|1,630
|1.5
|0.1
|16.4
|0.03
|4%
|12.70%
|29.10%
|3.23%
|Deluxe Corp.
|DLX-N
|3,640
|1.5
|0.2
|15.0
|0.00
|4%
|20.60%
|9.50%
|1.61%
Source: StockPointer
