Canadian-listed pot stocks surged in early trading on Tuesday after a federal task force released its long-awaited recommendations on the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Stocks such as Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Mettrum Health Inc., and OrganiGram Holdings were up by as much as 5 per cent before the recommendations were announced mid-morning, and surged higher after the proposals were outlined in a press conference around 11 a.m. ET.

Some stocks, such as Canopy, Canada’s largest producer, then pulled back to an increase of around 2-to-3 per cent shortly after.

The task force’s proposal is for the recreational marijuana system to follow that currently in use for medical marijuana, which is overseen and heavily regulated by Health Canada. It also says Canadian adults over the age of 18 will be able to carry up to 30 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes, with some exceptions. The task force is recommending high-potency products be more heavily taxed to discourage their use in the general public.

“Now is the time” to move to a regulated, legal market, task force chair and former Liberal minister Anne McLellan said during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Canopy shares were up by as much as 6 per cent in early trading, before retreating to a gain of about 3 per cent midday. Aphria shares rose by about 5 per cent, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were up by about 2 per cent, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. stock was up by about 8 per cent, OrganiGram shares rose 3 per cent and PharmaCan Capital Corp. shares jumped by nearly 5 per cent.

Shares of Mettrum Health Corp., which announced last month it has a deal to be bought by Canopy, were up by as much as 6 per cent on Tuesday before falling by 1.5 per cent. The all-stock deal with Canopy values Mettrum at $8.42 a share, a 42-per-cent premium to its price before the deal was announced on Dec 1. The stock hit a high of $8.25 that day. Mettrum shares were trading around $6.55 at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Canada's pot stocks are still off all-time highs reached last month, after a handful of U.S. states voted to legalize marijuana.

