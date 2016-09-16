While insider sentiment in the real estate group is generally gloomy, we still find some bright spots. One of those sunny exceptions is Pro REIT , which sports an annual yield estimated at 9.3 per cent. That high level may give investors some concern about sustainability. However, we take some comfort seeing that insiders, including the CFO, have spent $123,490 picking up units in the public market over the past 90 days. The REIT reported a diluted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 99.7 per cent in the second quarter, an improvement from 104 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Graph Footnote:

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.