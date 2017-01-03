Exfo Inc., which builds equipment to test fibre optic networks, jumped the most since March after billionaire investor George Soros increased his stake in the Canadian company.

Soros increased his stake in the Quebec City-based company to 5.8 percent, according to a Dec. 21 filing released Tuesday. The investor had a 3.8 percent stake as of Sept. 30. Exfo rose 8.2 percent to $6.32 at 10:48 a.m. in Toronto, the most since March 30, after rising as much as 10 percent earlier. It gained 53 percent in 2016. The stock has three buys and three holds according to analyst ratings tracked by Bloomberg.

Telecommunications companies around the world are upgrading their networks to use faster fibre optic cables instead of older copper wires. In Canada, BCE Inc., Telus Corp. and Rogers Communications Inc. are spending billions on fibre optic infrastructure as they race to increase the speed at which they can deliver internet and TV services to customers’ homes.

Exfo had revenue of $62.9 million in the quarter ending Aug. 30, 2016, an 11 percent increase from the same period the year before, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will report first-quarter earnings on Jan. 10. A spokesman for Exfo declined to comment.

