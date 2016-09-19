Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chart Watch: Markets will head higher later this year Add to ...

David Tippin and Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Our post-Labour Day Market Comment ended by forecasting that "a period of heightened volatility and increased risk of a correction is fast approaching.

That period has materialized. A modest market sell-off with continued sectoral rotation is likely. The bull may take its time to work through this period of rest and rehabilitation, but the outcome should be a stronger market later this year.

Read the full report here.

Globe app users click here for the full report

 

Read other research reports here.

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 
  • S&P/TSX Composite
    14,496.23
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated September 19 4:52 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

