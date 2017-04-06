Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Tippin and Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

In sum, a normal and expected pullback occurred in March. The long-term bull market remains in good health. The next few weeks should see a rally attempt back towards the S&P 500’s all-time high.

In the low 2,400s we expect the markets will encounter headwinds and then correct more significantly. The recent pullback is an opportunity to purchase a small selection of stocks. The setting of stops to protect profits will be of increasing importance as the spring season progresses. “Sell in May and go away” for a short time may be a good strategy to consider in 2017.

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 

