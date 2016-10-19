Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Leg five of this lengthy and great bull market is going through a necessary correction. The end-game of this corrective period has arrived and it may be a volatile one as a fully oversold condition is reached, but the bull will recover its strength and we still expect to see new highs before year-end.

Stocks that complete correction patterns while remaining above their respective 200-day moving averages should be considered as candidates for purchase.

