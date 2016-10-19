Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Research Report

Chart Watch: Why markets will see new highs before year end Add to ...

David Tippin and Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Leg five of this lengthy and great bull market is going through a necessary correction. The end-game of this corrective period has arrived and it may be a volatile one as a fully oversold condition is reached, but the bull will recover its strength and we still expect to see new highs before year-end.

Stocks that complete correction patterns while remaining above their respective 200-day moving averages should be considered as candidates for purchase.

Read the full report here.

Globe app users click here for the full report

 

Read other research reports here.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog