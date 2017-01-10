Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

After a very strong performance in 2016, the bull market enters the New Year on a confident note. While there are signs that a pullback is underway, this is offset by the repeated ability of the bull market to absorb the punches and resume its advance.

The result may be a modest correction in the early part of 2017 before the bulls push the markets to new highs.

Read the full report here.

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here.

Report Typo/Error