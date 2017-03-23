Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Two weeks ago there were signs that the risk/reward balance was changing and that a period of profit-taking might occur. This is perfectly normal, as we see even a minor correction is enough to change trend.

Bear and bull sculptures outside the Frankfurt stock exchange (c) George Doyle Full report Phases & Cycles Market Comment

The bull market needs periodic pullbacks. We are still cautious short term but remain very bullish for the longer term. There is still a lot of spring left in the legs of this Leg-5.

A corrective period should reveal buying opportunities.

