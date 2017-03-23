Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Research Report

Chart Watch: Long-term bullish outlook remains despite selling pressure Add to ...

David Tippin and Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Two weeks ago there were signs that the risk/reward balance was changing and that a period of profit-taking might occur. This is perfectly normal, as we see even a minor correction is enough to change trend.

The bull market needs periodic pullbacks. We are still cautious short term but remain very bullish for the longer term. There is still a lot of spring left in the legs of this Leg-5.

A corrective period should reveal buying opportunities.

Read the full report here.

Globe app users click here for the full report

 

Read other research reports here.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular