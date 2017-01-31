Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Echelon Wealth Partner. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

On January 11, 2017, the federal government announced a conditional approval to fund the construction of the Tlicho all-season road to Whati, NWT. We consider this a major development for Fortune Minerals, as Whati is located 50 kilometres south of the company's NICO project. Fortune will construct a spur road from Whati to the mine site.

The proposed 97-km all-season road will allow Fortune to truck concentrate from Whati to the rail head at Hay River, NWT, and then by rail to the company’s planned hydrometallurgical processing facility in Saskatchewan, named the Saskatchewan Metals Processing Plant (SMPP), for further downstream processing.

We believe the strong fundamentals of cobalt and the uniqueness of NICO as the only known primary cobalt and gold potential producer in North America make Fortune a very compelling story for both mining and technology institutional investors and private equity. The proposed all-season road, we believe, further de-risks and enhances the NICO project’s attractiveness for investors.

