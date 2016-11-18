Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
 

 

research report

This transport manufacturer shows good value in model portfolios Add to ...

VALIDEA CANADA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Validea’s pick of the week provides a detailed report on a company that scores well in the stock-screening service’s model portfolios. On Validea.ca, investors can analyze 1,000 Canadian stocks through 12 different guru-based models and get individual reports on each company. Globe Investor provides marketing and data services to Validea.ca and receives compensation. Try it.

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a transportation manufacturing company. According to the $1-billion firm's web site, it is a "leading international supplier of equipment and services to the freight rail transportation markets."

The stock gets high marks based on Validea's Price / Sale Investor strategy, which is based on the book Super Stocks, written by Kenneth Fisher. The Price / Sales model is a value strategy that rewards stocks with low price / sale ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GBX's price / sales ratio of 0.38, based on trailing 12-month sales, is below 0.75, which is considered quite attractive in this model. The P/E of 6.3 and P/B of 1.2 also make the shares attractive from a valuation perspective.

Less debt equals less risk, according to this methodology, and GBX's debt/equity of 34.77 per cent is acceptable.

GBX generates free cash per share of $5.22, which is a positive, while its 3-year net profit margin of 6.44 per cent is about the threshold of 5 per cent.

The stock's dividend yield of 2.3 per cent adds to its attractiveness.

Click here for a complete breakdown of Validea's investing guru report.

Globe app users click here.

Read other research reports here.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog