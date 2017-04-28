Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Toronto Stock Exchange logo is seen in Toronto in this file photo. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
A Toronto Stock Exchange logo is seen in Toronto in this file photo.

David Aurelio - Thomson Reuters

Special to The Globe and Mail

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

As of Friday, 44 stocks within the TSX composite index have reported first-quarter results, with 200 remaining. Of those that reported, 68 per cent reported results above expectations, 14 per cent met expectations, and 18 per cent were below. Based on a blended calculation of those stocks that have reported already as well as consensus analyst estimates for those that have not, first-quarter earnings have grown at a rate of 28.8 per cent from a year earlier, while revenue has grown 8.4 per cent.

