Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

As of Friday, 44 stocks within the TSX composite index have reported first-quarter results, with 200 remaining. Of those that reported, 68 per cent reported results above expectations, 14 per cent met expectations, and 18 per cent were below. Based on a blended calculation of those stocks that have reported already as well as consensus analyst estimates for those that have not, first-quarter earnings have grown at a rate of 28.8 per cent from a year earlier, while revenue has grown 8.4 per cent.

New York-based hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is targeting BHP Billiton Ltd. and Arconic Inc. Getty Images/iStockphoto Full Report: TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard

Report Typo/Error