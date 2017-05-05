Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

The Q1 2017 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimate is 29.4 per cent. Excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate declines to 14.6 per cent.

New York-based hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is targeting BHP Billiton Ltd. and Arconic Inc. Getty Images/iStockphoto Full report TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard

Report Typo/Error