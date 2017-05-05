Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Toronto Stock Exchange logo is seen in Toronto in this file photo. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
A Toronto Stock Exchange logo is seen in Toronto in this file photo. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

TSX earnings scorecard: How first-quarter results have fared so far Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Aurelio - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

The Q1 2017 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimate is 29.4 per cent. Excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate declines to 14.6 per cent.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 
  • S&P/TSX Composite
    15,582.04
    +185.34
    (+1.20%)
  • Updated May 5 4:31 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular