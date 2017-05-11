Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 30.2 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 16.0 per cent
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc = -33.8 per cent
- Healthcare Ex- VRX = 3.1 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 31.4 per cent
Q1 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:
Seventy-four per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q1 2017 EPS. Of the 178 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2017:
- 48.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 41.0 per cent reported below analyst expectations
REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 9.2 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 3.9 per cent
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals= -4.1 per cent
- Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 5.1 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 9.3 per cent
Q1 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q1 2017:
- 54.1 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 45.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations
