EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite = 30.2 per cent

Ex-Energy = 16.0 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc = -33.8 per cent

Healthcare Ex- VRX = 3.1 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 31.4 per cent

Q1 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:

Seventy-four per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q1 2017 EPS. Of the 178 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2017:

48.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations

41.0 per cent reported below analyst expectations

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite = 9.2 per cent

Ex-Energy = 3.9 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals= -4.1 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 5.1 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 9.3 per cent

Q1 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q1 2017:

54.1 per cent reported above analyst expectations

45.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations

