Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The One-Minute Portfolio is made up of two exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU) and iShares Canadian Bond Index Fund (XBB). Once set up in an online brokerage account, about the only work to be done is to rebalance the weights for XIU and XBB at the start of each year. As the portfolio’s name suggests, this takes about a “minute.” (Sergey Jarochkin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The One-Minute Portfolio is made up of two exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU) and iShares Canadian Bond Index Fund (XBB). Once set up in an online brokerage account, about the only work to be done is to rebalance the weights for XIU and XBB at the start of each year. As the portfolio’s name suggests, this takes about a “minute.” (Sergey Jarochkin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Simplicity of the One-Minute Portfolio is delivering great returns Add to ...

Subscribers Only

LARRY MacDONALD

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The One-Minute Portfolio is made up of two exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU) and iShares Canadian Bond Index Fund (XBB). Once set up in an online brokerage account, about the only work to be done is to rebalance the weights for XIU and XBB at the start of each year. As the portfolio’s name suggests, this takes about a “minute.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular