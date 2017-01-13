The One-Minute Portfolio is made up of two exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU) and iShares Canadian Bond Index Fund (XBB). Once set up in an online brokerage account, about the only work to be done is to rebalance the weights for XIU and XBB at the start of each year. As the portfolio’s name suggests, this takes about a “minute.”
