Imagine you designed and built a home from scratch, starting from a vacant lot in an untested neighborhood. You erected a beautiful roof and four walls, and the house could really turn into something special. But it still needs a lot of work. It’s not entirely clear how much the home will be worth in five or 10 years.

Against all odds, you’re about to sell this promising but under-construction house for a giant windfall, at least on paper. Or rather, you are about to sell a small portion of your house to a new group of minority owners and occupants. The transaction will slap a giant value on the home you built from nothing. The new tenants get no say in future paint colours or anything else about the house.

But still, you’re all in this together. The new occupants and minority owners will share in what could be a huge upside if the home climbs in value. The money the new occupants are paying will go directly to help build new wings and floors on the home -- all of which are needed before its big value is justified.

Now imagine before the sale, the home’s original architects and owners get a bit greedy. They decide to sell a portion of their ownership in the young house. And the head architect and boss is getting a special house sale bonus for some reason. The house doesn’t benefit from the windfall going to the original homeowners. The new occupants don’t benefit, either. It doesn’t look great, right?

If you made it all the way through this parable, you know that I’m talking about Snapchat.

Based on the initial terms for Snapchat’s IPO disclosed Thursday, the company could collect $2.3-billion from selling shares in home sweet home Snap Inc., valuing it at more than $22-billion including the value of existing equity held by employees and others. That’s a nice chunk of change to keep building Snapchat.

But the company’s architects and original owners -- co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, plus early company investor Benchmark -- are on track for a windfall of more than half that amount, or $1.3-billion, directly from the IPO.

That consists of $256-million of Snapchat stock that Mr. Spiegel and Mr. Murphy each plan to sell, $171-million that Benchmark plans to sell and a special IPO stock award to Spiegel valued at roughly $600 million.

While it’s not unusual for technology startup founders and early investors to sell stock in an initial public offering, it never looks great. These are the people who know the company best, and they’re selling a little of their stakes while they’re asking new investors to buy shares. It’s understandable if you’re a twentysomething like Mr. Spiegel and Mr. Murphy and would like to buy a (non-metaphorical) home or take your new fiancee on a nice honeymoon.

Shares held by Mr. Spiegel and Mr. Murphy are on track to be valued at $3.4-billion each on Snapchat’s first day as a public company, so the amount of money they’re reaping from IPO sales and Mr. Spiegel’s fresh stock award are a drop in the bucket.

But if that’s the case, why bother to cash out at all when the optics are so ugly? Snapchat’s original owners are already asking investors to take a leap of faith, and the amount of money Mr. Spiegel and his pals are pulling out from the IPO is a leap too far.

