The Brazilian billionaire partners at the private-equity firm 3G Capital have often been compared to Berkshire Hathaway billionaire Warren Buffett.

The two big investors have teamed up on some high-profile deals, notably the acquisition of H.J. Heinz and the subsequent merger of Heinz and Kraft, not to mention the recently abandoned approach by Kraft Heinz to buy Unilever.

But while Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio is weighted heavily to stocks of consumer-goods companies and – owing to a big bet on Apple and IBM – technology, 3G’s stock holdings include a heavy dose of energy, basic materials and telecommunication shares.

The 3G stock portfolio appears to be a bullish bet on industrial growth and production, as well as the heightened infrastructure spending anticipated under the current administration in Washington. Berkshire’s holdings are a play on consumer confidence, heavy on banks, consumer brands and airlines – companies that benefit from increased consumer spending.

Sure, there are some overlaps. Berkshire and 3G both hold shares of Charter Communications, which bought Time Warner Cable and Bright House last year to create the second-largest broadband provider and dominate big markets such as Los Angeles and New York.

But that’s where they diverge. 3G, founded by Alex Behring, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Sicupira, Marcel Hermann Telles and Roberto Thompson Motta, sold its remaining shares of Apple in the last three months of 2016, the same period in which Berkshire was loading up on them. 3G still does hold shares of Microsoft and Comcast.

The Brazilian investors also seem to favour railways, oil and steel stocks. It holds shares of both Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific as well as Cabot Oil & Gas, Halliburton, Kinder Morgan, AK Steel Holdings and Steel Dynamics.

New holdings in the most recent quarter include the Dallas-based oil-and-gas company RSP Permian; the Frederick, Md.-based industrial mineral producer U.S. Silica; Tenaris, the European maker of steel pipes; Agnico Eagle Mines; Canadian Natural Resources; Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas; and AK Steel.

Berkshire’s portfolio favours big American consumer banks such as Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and U.S. Bancorp in an industry that is poised to benefit from reduced regulation, and consumer brands such as Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz.

By looking at the holdings of 3G and Berkshire we can find core themes that both firms are following, and using my guru models, which are based on the strategies of legendary investors, including Warren Buffett, David Dreman and many others, we can seek out stocks that score highly fundamentally that might be flying under the radar.

Railways: Canadian Pacific scores highly on our momentum investor model, and investors should note it’s been on a run lately, trading near its 52-week high at around $72. Its relative strength has also been gaining, an indication it could be close to another break-out. Railways stand to benefit from gains in production and infrastructure spending.