Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said U.S. stock markets rebounded strongly from overnight losses because investors believe U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies are better for economic growth in the short-term than Hillary Clinton’s would have been.

Mr. Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the ‘Bond King’, told Reuters by telephone: “Many foreigners wanted Trump to lose, so you saw huge selling overnight. But U.S. investors think Trump is better for growth than Hillary, in the short-term.”

Mr. Gundlach, who oversees more than $106 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, says Treasury yields, particularly the long end of the curve, are soaring because Trump’s policies are “bond unfriendly.”

Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose above 2 per cent on Wednesday to their highest since January.

Mr. Gundlach said Mr. Trump will look to boost growth and inflationary pressures and that is a negative for government bonds. “He loves debt and he said in May that ‘I am comfortable with debt’,” Mr. Gundlach said about Mr. Trump. “His policies are not supportive of long-term interest rates.”

Mr. Gundlach has been warning investors to avoid Treasuries this year because bonds have been “sniffing out a new bond-market unfriendly environment, which likely includes a fiscal-policy pivot.”

Mr. Gundlach, who in January had predicted a Trump victory, said he never believed the national polls, and thought they understated Trump’s support by 6 percentage points.

“It is Brexit. Don’t you see what is going on? The Clinton machine and the Bush machine have been defeated,” Gundlach said. “People are tired of the corruption that they had been reading about during this election campaign.”

Mr. Gundlach added: “No one is trash talking me today.”

Report Typo/Error