Last week, our American cousins celebrated Thanksgiving. A great many turkeys were sliced up for the occasion and each gobbler consumed their favourite bit.

Similarly, stock pickers slice up the market and invest in companies they expect to provide the most succulent returns.

The best way to chop up the market is naturally the subject of some debate. But it is useful to start by considering factors that have led to strong returns in the past. Money manager James O’Shaughnessy wrote the book on the topic. The latest edition of his What Works on Wall Street examines a slew of factors from ratios value investors love to return patterns followed by momentum investors.

Report Typo/Error