Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

2016 was a very good year for dividends Add to ...

Subscribers Only

John Heinzl

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Barring a last-minute collapse, 2016 will go down as a very good year for my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio.

Today, I’ll look back at how the portfolio performed over the past 12 months. Next time, I’ll look ahead to what may be in store for 2017.

Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

Also on The Globe and Mail

The super easy way to identify great stocks (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular