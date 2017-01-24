John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Got a case of the winter blahs? Well, cheer up.

We’re fast approaching February, one of the most unpleasant months weather-wise, but for dividend investors, it’s actually a wonderful time of year. That’s because several Canadian-listed companies – including three members of my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio – have historically chosen the dark days of February to hike their dividends. Dividend hikes aren’t official until the board approves them, but I’m expecting all of these companies to come through with increases again next month. Remember to maintain a diversified portfolio and to do your own due diligence before investing in any security.

