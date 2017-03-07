John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Like the idea of dividend investing, but don’t feel comfortable picking individual stocks?

Dividend exchange-traded funds might be just the ticket. They provide instant diversification, are cheaper to own than dividend mutual funds and some – though, as you’ll see, not all – dividend ETFs have outperformed Canada’s benchmark stock index.

