Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Dividend Investing

Dividend, Growth, Index and Value portfolio strategies
exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers.

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The good – and bad – of six Canadian dividend ETFs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

John Heinzl - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Like the idea of dividend investing, but don’t feel comfortable picking individual stocks?

Dividend exchange-traded funds might be just the ticket. They provide instant diversification, are cheaper to own than dividend mutual funds and some – though, as you’ll see, not all – dividend ETFs have outperformed Canada’s benchmark stock index.

Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular