Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Why this dollar-store stock is not a good fit with my investing style Add to ...

Subscribers Only

John Heinzl

INVESTMENT REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

As a consumer, I have mixed feelings about Dollarama Inc.

On the one hand, I buy a lot of stuff there – mainly school supplies, toiletries and household items – because it’s cheaper than everywhere else. Even after the chain has steadily raised prices – some items now cost as much as $4 – I’m still amazed at how much I can take home for 20 bucks.

Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

  • Dollarama Inc
    $119.28
    +0.54
    (+0.45%)
  • Updated April 25 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular