John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.
As a consumer, I have mixed feelings about Dollarama Inc.
On the one hand, I buy a lot of stuff there – mainly school supplies, toiletries and household items – because it’s cheaper than everywhere else. Even after the chain has steadily raised prices – some items now cost as much as $4 – I’m still amazed at how much I can take home for 20 bucks.
Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl
- Dollarama Inc$119.28+0.54(+0.45%)
- Updated April 25 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.