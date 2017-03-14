Yield Hog is part of Globe Unlimited’s Strategy Lab series. Subscribers can read more at tgam.ca/strategy-lab.

In last week’s column, I discussed Canadian dividend exchange-traded funds with a track record of at least five years.

Today, I’ll be looking at a group of dividend ETFs that haven’t been around as long but may still be worthy of consideration. (I’ve also included the PowerShares Canadian Dividend Index ETF, which was erroneously left out of last week’s column.)

