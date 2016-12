John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

As crazy as this sounds, not everyone loves dividends as much as I do.

Some people have even suggested that I suffer from a case of DTV – dividend tunnel vision. By focusing on dividend stocks, they say, I miss out on all the fast-growing companies that don’t pay a dividend but generate big capital gains.

