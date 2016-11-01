Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

John Heinzl

The Globe and Mail

Strategy Lab experts started with a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio on Sept. 13, 2012. We’ll monitor their portfolios on a regular basis.

Strategy Lab experts started with a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio on Sept. 13, 2012. They can each hold five to 12 Canadian or U.S. securities and trade as often or as little as they wish. We'll monitor their portfolios on a regular basis so you can see how they're performing.

 

This is dividend investor John Heinzl's model portfolio. Read more about how he chose his investments in his first Strategy Lab column.


CompanyTickerNo. of
shrs		Shr
price
$**		Purchase
Price
$		Market
Value
$***		Book
Value
$***		Gain/
Loss
%		Yield
%		Comment
BCE *BCE-T100$60.94 $43.36 $6,094.00 $4,336.00 40.54%4.48%The telecom, media and sports conglomerate raises its dividend more often than its Leafs win.
Bank of Montreal *BMO-T80$85.36 $61.06 $6,828.80 $4,884.70 39.80%4.03%After a five-year hiatus, BMO recently joined other banks in resuming dividend hikes.
Brookfield Infrastructure *BIP.UN-T218$45.40 $35.77 $9,897.20 $7,797.25 26.93%4.64%Brookfield Infrastructure owns long-life assets that are essential to the economy, such as toll roads, ports, railroads, pipelines, utilities and communication towers
Canadian Utilities *CU-T165$38.33 $34.09 $6,324.45 $5,625.55 12.42%3.39%CU's utilities deliver electricity, natural gas and water - things we can't live without.
Enbridge *ENB-T130$57.92 $40.15 $7,529.60 $5,218.90 44.28%3.66%The pipeline giant has raised its dividend at an annual clip of more than 12 per cent for the past five years.
Fortis *FTS-T160$44.15 $33.84 $7,064.00 $5,414.60 30.46%3.62%An ambitious capital spending plan is expected to drive earnings - and dividends - higher in coming years.
Coca-Cola (sold 2/17/15)KO-N110US$41.81US$38.33$5,845.92 $4,131.82 41.49%2.92%If it's good enough to be Warren Buffett's biggest holding, it's good enough for me.
Johnson & Johnson *JNJ-N40US$115.99US$101.48$6,222.17 $5,082.12 22.43%2.76%J&J is a diversified health care giant with 50-plus years of consecutive dividend hikes. As the population ages, the future looks very bright.
McDonald's (sold 12/11/14)MCD-N50US$90.97US$91.57$5,243.06 $4,465.87 17.40%3.74%Mickey D's has raised its dividend every year since its first payment in 1976. Investors are lovin' it.
Procter & Gamble *PG-N60US$86.80US$68.91$6,984.45 $4,032.89 73.19%3.09%You wash your clothes in Tide and brush your teeth with Crest. Why not get your dividends from P&G, too?
Royal Bank *RY-T90$83.80 $57.71 $7,542.00 $5,194.00 45.21%3.96%Canada's biggest bank posted a record quarterly profit of $2.2-billion in the second quarter and hiked its dividend.
Telus *T-T135$43.43 $31.60 $5,863.05 $4,265.55 37.45%4.05%People today are addicted to their smartphones. Might as well make some money off them
TransCanada *TRP-T100$60.72 $45.22 $6,072.00 $4,522.00 34.28%3.72%The pipeline operator and power producer offers a nice combination of growth and safety.
S&P/TSX REIT ETF *XRE-T292$15.71 $16.72 $4,587.32 $4,881.46 -6.03%5.35%A diversified collection of real estate investment trusts to satisfy the Donald Trump in everyone.
Cash$832.34 ($11,255.02)
John Heinzl's total$81,841.37$50,000.0063.68%
Andrew Hallam’s total$70,035.53$50,000.00 40.07%
Norman Rothery’s total$89,098.53$50,000.00 78.20%
Chris Umiastowski’s total$203,564.53$50,000.00 307.13%

* Also in personal portfolio
**As of close of Oct. 31, 2016
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: $206.93
Oct. 4: Bought 10 shrs FTS: ($409.80)
Gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value (which varies according to purchase date).
For U.S. companies, figures are converted to Canadian dollars at exchange rates that vary according to the date of purchase.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.

