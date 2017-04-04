Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

My dividend portfolio keeps powering along Add to ...

Subscribers Only

John Heinzl - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Now that the first-quarter numbers are in, today I’ll provide an update of my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio’s performance. As you’ll see, the portfolio is off to a solid start in 2017 after posting strong returns in 2016.

Buy-and-hold philosophy

John Heinzl's Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio started with $50,000 in virtual cash on Sept. 13, 2012, and has posted a total return of 74.6 per cent since then.

CompanyTickerNo. of SharesCurrent PriceMarket Value
BCE *BCE-T100$58.88 $5,888.00
Bank of Montreal *BMO-T80$99.33 $7,946.00
Brookfield Infrastructure *BIP.UN-T218$51.44 $11,213.92
Canadian Utilities *CU-T165$38.96 $6,428.40
Enbridge *ENB-T140$55.71 $7,799.40
Fortis *FTS-T160$44.07 $7,051.20
Johnson & Johnson *JNJ-N40124.55 (U.S.)$6,625.56
Procter & Gamble *PG-N6089.85 (U.S.)$7,169.49
Royal Bank *RY-T90$96.89 $8,720.10
Telus *T-T155$43.17 $6,691.35
TransCanada *TRP-T100$61.37 $6,137.00
S&P/TSX REIT ETF *XRE-T292$16.39 $4,785.88
Cash$831.11
Total$87,287.82

Figures as of March 31.  *also in personal portfolio

Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular