John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.
Now that the first-quarter numbers are in, today I’ll provide an update of my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio’s performance. As you’ll see, the portfolio is off to a solid start in 2017 after posting strong returns in 2016.
Report Typo/Error
Buy-and-hold philosophy
John Heinzl's Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio started with $50,000 in virtual cash on Sept. 13, 2012, and has posted a total return of 74.6 per cent since then.
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of Shares
|Current Price
|Market Value
|BCE *
|BCE-T
|100
|$58.88
|$5,888.00
|Bank of Montreal *
|BMO-T
|80
|$99.33
|$7,946.00
|Brookfield Infrastructure *
|BIP.UN-T
|218
|$51.44
|$11,213.92
|Canadian Utilities *
|CU-T
|165
|$38.96
|$6,428.40
|Enbridge *
|ENB-T
|140
|$55.71
|$7,799.40
|Fortis *
|FTS-T
|160
|$44.07
|$7,051.20
|Johnson & Johnson *
|JNJ-N
|40
|124.55 (U.S.)
|$6,625.56
|Procter & Gamble *
|PG-N
|60
|89.85 (U.S.)
|$7,169.49
|Royal Bank *
|RY-T
|90
|$96.89
|$8,720.10
|Telus *
|T-T
|155
|$43.17
|$6,691.35
|TransCanada *
|TRP-T
|100
|$61.37
|$6,137.00
|S&P/TSX REIT ETF *
|XRE-T
|292
|$16.39
|$4,785.88
|Cash
|$831.11
|Total
|$87,287.82
Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl
More Related to this Story