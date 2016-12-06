John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

For my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio, it was definitely not a November to remember.

Hit by rising government bond yields – which are like kryptonite to dividend stocks – my model portfolio tumbled 2.93 per cent last month. It was the second-worst monthly performance for the portfolio since the launch of Strategy Lab in September of 2012, outdone only by the 3.93-per-cent skid in August, 2015.

