John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.
January is barely half over, but already I’ve received dividend increases from two of the stocks in my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio. And there are more to come.Report Typo/Error
Follow @johnheinzlon Twitter:
- Enbridge Inc$57.29+0.02(+0.03%)
- Enbridge Inc$43.87+0.60(+1.39%)
- Canadian Utilities Ltd$37.13+0.22(+0.60%)
- Updated January 17 4:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.