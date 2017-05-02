Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

This health-care giant delivers the right medicine for my dividend portfolio Add to ...

Subscribers Only

John Heinzl - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson has been a solid addition to my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio.

Since I “bought” the shares in January, 2015, they’ve posted a total return – including dividends – of 29.7 per cent, beating the S&P 500’s total return of 24.6 per cent over the same period. Thanks to the falling loonie, my total return in Canadian dollars is an even juicier 32.2 per cent – or 13.2 per cent on an annualized basis.

Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular