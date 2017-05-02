John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson has been a solid addition to my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio.

Since I “bought” the shares in January, 2015, they’ve posted a total return – including dividends – of 29.7 per cent, beating the S&P 500’s total return of 24.6 per cent over the same period. Thanks to the falling loonie, my total return in Canadian dollars is an even juicier 32.2 per cent – or 13.2 per cent on an annualized basis.