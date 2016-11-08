John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.
What’s better than a stock with a fat dividend? A stock with a fat dividend that gets even fatter with time.
Contrary to what you may have heard, not all companies with outsized yields are stodgy and slow-growing. Some stocks deliver the best of both worlds: a high initial yield and a dividend that continues to grow.Report Typo/Error
Follow @johnheinzlon Twitter:
- Enbridge Inc$57.09+0.07(+0.12%)
- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp$15.230.00(0.00%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$38.96-0.93(-2.33%)
- Updated November 8 3:57 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.