Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Why I’m buying more of this dividend-growing utility Add to ...

Subscribers Only

John Heinzl - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

There are enough unpredictable things in life: the weather, traffic, the Leafs....

That’s why, when it comes to investing, I like to focus on the one thing that is predictable: dividends. Even as share prices rise and fall with every economic headline, dividends are remarkably consistent – especially if you choose the right companies.

Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

  • Fortis Inc
    $40.66
    -0.32
    (-0.78%)
  • Updated October 5 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog