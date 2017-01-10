John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Well, it didn’t take long for my first dividend increase of 2017 to arrive.

On Jan. 5, Enbridge Inc. – a stock I own personally and in my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio – boosted its dividend by 10 per cent to 58.3 cents a quarter, or about $2.33 annually. Based on Tuesday’s closing price of $56.66, Enbridge now yields 4.1 per cent. I consider that very attractive given that Enbridge’s dividend will almost certainly continue to grow for years.

