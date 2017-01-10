Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Dividend Investing

Dividend, Growth, Index and Value portfolio strategies
exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers.

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why I’m buying more of this pipeline giant Add to ...

Subscribers Only

John Heinzl - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Well, it didn’t take long for my first dividend increase of 2017 to arrive.

On Jan. 5, Enbridge Inc. – a stock I own personally and in my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio – boosted its dividend by 10 per cent to 58.3 cents a quarter, or about $2.33 annually. Based on Tuesday’s closing price of $56.66, Enbridge now yields 4.1 per cent. I consider that very attractive given that Enbridge’s dividend will almost certainly continue to grow for years.

Report Typo/Error

Follow John Heinzl on Twitter: @johnheinzl

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular