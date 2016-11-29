John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

Reinvesting dividends is one of the keys to building wealth: It puts the power of compounding in your corner.

Some investors make compounding automatic by enrolling their shares in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Nothing wrong with that. I like to have more control over my reinvestment decisions, which is why I prefer to wait for a chunk of cash to build up and then decide what to buy. I use this method personally and in my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio because it allows me to acquire shares of great companies when they are on sale.

