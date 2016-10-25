John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.

I’ll admit it: After I punted McDonald’s Corp. from my Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio, there were times I thought I’d made a big mistake.

My rationale for getting out was simple: Facing intense competition and shifting consumer tastes, Mickey D’s had posted a string of negative same-store sales results that suggested the burger chain’s best days were behind it.

Report Typo/Error