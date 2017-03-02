Chris Umiastowski is the growth investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.

Snap Inc. just had one of the biggest technology initial public offerings in history. Not only did the maker of the popular Snapchat app raise a lot of money, but the IPO appears to have been a huge success for buyers. Institutional shareholders who snapped up shares at the $17 (U.S.) list price were rewarded with an instant 40-per-cent return on investment as the shares opened for trading at $24 Thursday morning.

Snap shares soar on first day of trading (Reuters)

