Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.

Dave Hook’s life has changed quite a bit over the past few years. He and his wife Gail moved to Victoria in 2014, after 38 years in Barrie, Ont. Like many working couples, they added money to their investment portfolios while Dave worked as a sales manager for a U.S.-based chemical manufacturer. Gail was an elementary school French teacher.