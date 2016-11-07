Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Can a portfolio of ETFs beat the market? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Hallam

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.

Dave Hook’s life has changed quite a bit over the past few years. He and his wife Gail moved to Victoria in 2014, after 38 years in Barrie, Ont. Like many working couples, they added money to their investment portfolios while Dave worked as a sales manager for a U.S.-based chemical manufacturer. Gail was an elementary school French teacher.

FactorOne-YearThree-YearFive-Year10-Year20-Year
Value63%72%82%90%94%
Market Beta66%76%82%90%96%
Size59%76%70%77%86%
Momentum77%86%91%97%100%
Profitability63%72%77%85%93%
Quality65%75%81%89%96%
Portfolio 177%90%95%99%100%
Portfolio 283%95%98%100%100%
Portfolio 387%97%99%100%100%

Source:  Andrew Berkin and Larry Swedroe, Your Complete Guide To Factor-Based Investing. Notes: Portfolio 1 = 25% market beta, 25% size, 25% value, 25% momentum. Portfolio 2 = 20% market beta, 20% size, 20% value, 20% momentum, 20% profitability. Portfolio 3 = 20% market beta, 20% size, 20% value, 20% momentum, 20% quality

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog