Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab.

Confucius said, “Life is really simple. But we insist on making it complicated.” This could be a great lesson for investors. Low-cost index funds beat most actively managed funds. The actively managed funds that win during one time period rarely win the next. That’s why it makes more sense to build a portfolio with simple low-cost index funds.

