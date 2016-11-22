Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.
Félix Rousseau is the kind of guy who likes to play things cool. Each morning, he walks to work at the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Comox, B.C. The 25-year-old is an aerospace telecommunications technician. He fixes base-related components, including airfield equipment, radios, computers and audio systems.
Who behaves better?
Institutional investors vs. retail investors, 10 years ended Oct. 31, 2016
|Index
|Fund Symbol
|Institutional Class Return
|Institutional Investors’ Return
|Behavioral +/-
|Fund Symbol
|Investors Shares Class Return
|Investors’ Return
|Behavioral +/-
|U.S. Total Stock
|VITSX
|6.93%
|9.51%
|2.58%
|VTSMX
|6.80%
|7.79%
|0.99%
|U.S. Growth
|VIGIX
|8.17%
|8.90%
|0.73%
|VIGRX
|8.00%
|5.81%
|-2.19%
|U.S. Value
|VIVIX
|5.43%
|2.17%
|-3.26%
|VUVLX
|5.36%
|3.22%
|-2.14%
|Extended Market
|VIEIX
|7.36%
|8.56%
|1.20%
|VEXMX
|7.18%
|5.86%
|-1.32%
|Mid-Cap
|VMCIX
|7.50%
|7.41%
|-0.09%
|VIMSX
|7.33%
|5.51%
|-1.82%
|Small Cap Growth
|VSGIX
|7.79%
|8.99%
|1.20%
|VISGX
|7.63%
|7.57%
|-0.06%
|Small Cap Value
|VSIIX
|6.82%
|7.71%
|0.89%
|VISVX
|6.66%
|4.20%
|-2.46%
|European Stock
|VESIX
|1.01%
|-5.72%
|-6.73%
|VEURX
|0.92%
|-7.42%
|-8.34%
|Emerging Markets
|VEMIX
|3.54%
|3.09%
|-0.45%
|VEIEX
|3.34%
|3.27%
|-0.07%
|Pacific Stock Index
|VPKIX
|2.25%
|-3.38%
|-5.63%
|VPACX
|2.08%
|-6.46%
|-8.54%
|Avg ann. percentage of over/underperformance by institutional investors
|Avg ann. percentage of over/underperformance by retail index fund investors
|-0.95%
|-2.60%
Source: Morningstar
Note: Morningstar doesn’t provide investors’ returns for Vanguard’s S&P 500 Index Institutional class.
