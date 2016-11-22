Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.

Félix Rousseau is the kind of guy who likes to play things cool. Each morning, he walks to work at the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Comox, B.C. The 25-year-old is an aerospace telecommunications technician. He fixes base-related components, including airfield equipment, radios, computers and audio systems.

Who behaves better?

Institutional investors vs. retail investors, 10 years ended Oct. 31, 2016

IndexFund SymbolInstitutional Class ReturnInstitutional Investors’ ReturnBehavioral +/-Fund SymbolInvestors Shares Class ReturnInvestors’ ReturnBehavioral +/-
U.S. Total StockVITSX6.93%9.51%2.58%VTSMX6.80%7.79%0.99%
U.S. GrowthVIGIX8.17%8.90%0.73%VIGRX8.00%5.81%-2.19%
U.S. ValueVIVIX5.43%2.17%-3.26%VUVLX5.36%3.22%-2.14%
Extended MarketVIEIX7.36%8.56%1.20%VEXMX7.18%5.86%-1.32%
Mid-CapVMCIX7.50%7.41%-0.09%VIMSX7.33%5.51%-1.82%
Small Cap GrowthVSGIX7.79%8.99%1.20%VISGX7.63%7.57%-0.06%
Small Cap ValueVSIIX6.82%7.71%0.89%VISVX6.66%4.20%-2.46%
European StockVESIX1.01%-5.72%-6.73%VEURX0.92%-7.42%-8.34%
Emerging MarketsVEMIX3.54%3.09%-0.45%VEIEX3.34%3.27%-0.07%
Pacific Stock IndexVPKIX2.25%-3.38%-5.63%VPACX2.08%-6.46%-8.54%
Avg ann. percentage of over/underperformance by institutional investorsAvg ann. percentage of over/underperformance by retail index fund investors
-0.95%-2.60%

Source: Morningstar

Note: Morningstar doesn’t provide investors’ returns for Vanguard’s S&P 500 Index Institutional class.

