Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.

Félix Rousseau is the kind of guy who likes to play things cool. Each morning, he walks to work at the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Comox, B.C. The 25-year-old is an aerospace telecommunications technician. He fixes base-related components, including airfield equipment, radios, computers and audio systems.