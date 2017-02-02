Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.
Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, says that trying to pick winning mutual funds is like running an obstacle course through hell’s kitchen.Report Typo/Error
