Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Which financial forecasts should you follow this year? None Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Hallam

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Andrew Hallam is the index investor for Strategy Lab. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view his model portfolio here and read more in the series online here.

Financial analysts and investment publications put on wizards’ robes at the start of every year. They guess where stocks will go. They guess future bond yields. They take divine stabs at the Canadian dollar and the future price of oil. But like the man behind the curtain in the classic Wizard of Oz, they pump plenty of smoke into a room filled with mirrors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

How often should you review your financial plan? (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular